Nata calls for end to coup immunity

Former journalist Joe Nata is calling for the removal of the immunity clause from the Constitution. [Photo: Fiji Constitutional Review Commission Facebook Page]

Former journalist Joe Nata is calling for the removal of the immunity clause from the Constitution.

Making his submission before the Constitution Review Commission, Nata stressed that he does not want coup perpetrators punished out of malice, but hopes removing immunity will deter future offenders by ensuring accountability in a court of law.

He welcomed submissions from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces supporting the removal of the immunity clause to end a culture of impunity, noting it marks an important step toward a meaningful national discussion.

Nata also stated that the Methodist Church should never support a coup carried out in its name, adding that past coups justified under religious or other claims were based on falsehoods and driven by self-interest.

Article continues after advertisement

“To be clear, I am not bitter against those who escaped prison. People are still pointing fingers and still want Sitiveni Rabuka, Voreqe Bainimarama and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to

go to prison. When do we stop?”

He concluded that the preamble of the Constitution should explicitly state that those involved in crimes against the state – including the illegal removal of elected governments, treason, and sedition – must be held accountable.