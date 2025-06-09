Bail decision reserved in armoury break-in case

[Photo: FILE]

The High Court has reserved its decision on bail for a 36-year-old man charged in connection with the alleged break-in at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces armoury in Nabua, Suva.

During proceedings today, the defence counsel confirmed that a formal bail application for the accused, Isaia Ledua, had been filed late this morning.

However, the State told the court it had not yet received the application and required time to review it before filing a response.

While the defence maintained that the application was submitted within the required timeframe, presiding High Court Judge Dane Tuiqereqere stated that the court could not rule

without allowing the State sufficient time to respond.

He added that he would allocate time to consider the matter alongside his existing commitments in the Northern Division.

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The defence also argued an emergency basis for bail, claiming that Ledua was being used as a “scapegoat” in relation to the death of the late Jone Vakarisi.

The State strongly opposed this line of argument, submitting that allegations of framing are irrelevant to bail considerations and should not be entertained at this stage.

A decision on the bail application will be delivered on July 13th.