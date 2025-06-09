Leaders urged to uphold region's future

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands and Pacific Islands Forum chair Matthew Wale has urged Pacific leaders to take ownership of the region’s future amidst growing challenges such as climate change and regional security.

“We must always remind ourselves that our development agenda must remain one that is conceived, driven, and owned by the Pacific. Our partners should help us realise and complement our ambitions, not define nor shape them for us.”

He says the focus is on ensuring that the Blue Pacific remains an ocean and a region of peace, stability, and mutual respect

The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands says ultimately, the future of our region will not be determined by the interests of others. It will be determined by the choices we make together as one Pacific Island family.

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Wale adds that the challenge now is to ensure that regional strategies and commitments are turned into action, highlighting the need for collective collaboration from all forum members.