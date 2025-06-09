Minister warns against harvest delays

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The Government is urging sugarcane farmers to begin harvesting immediately, warning that further delays could put both local sugar supplies and Fiji’s export markets at risk.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Tomasi Tunabuna says every day of delay affects cane quality, harvesting schedules, transport logistics and ultimately farmers’ incomes.

He warns that if cane is not harvested and processed on time, Fiji could struggle to produce enough sugar to meet local demand, forcing the Government to explore other options to ensure supermarket shelves remain stocked.

“Some of those markets are probably also Pacific Island nations. You know, we would like to maintain our role in servicing them, with the produce that we send, one of them is sugar. And as I’ve said, they haven’t really been considering the other grants that we’ve been giving them. They should take that into account. They are a lot more higher than the $110.”

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Tunabuna says delays could also affect Fiji’s ability to honour its export commitments, risking long-standing overseas markets and the country’s reputation as a reliable sugar supplier.

The Minister says reports from the Western Division indicate harvesting has begun in some areas, although progress has been slower than expected as growers continue signing the Memorandum of Gang Agreement,with harvesters and transport providers.

Tunabuna is now calling on all growers to put aside differences, sign the necessary agreements and begin supplying cane to the mills, saying a successful crushing season is critical for farmers, the sugar industry and the wider economy.