New joint centre to tackle organised crime

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Government has endorsed the establishment of a new National Joint Enforcement Centre to strengthen Fiji’s response to transnational organised crime and illicit drug trafficking.

Cabinet has approved the initiative, which will serve as the country’s main multi-agency platform for intelligence sharing, joint operational planning and coordinated law enforcement efforts.

The centre will be led by the Fiji Police Force, working alongside relevant government agencies.

The National Joint Enforcement Centre will also adopt a whole-of-government and all-of-nation approach, with collaboration expected from communities, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations and development partners in efforts to combat organised crime and drugs.

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According to the Government, the new framework reinforces Fiji’s commitment to national security, stronger border and maritime enforcement, and improved community safety through coordinated, intelligence-led policing.