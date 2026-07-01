Wales braces for Flying Fijians phyciality

Members of the Wales side during a training session this week.

Wales is expecting nothing short of a physical and grueling encounter when they face the FIJI Water Flying Fijians in their opening game of the Nations Championship this weekend at the Cardiff City Stadium.

While they may have the home advantage, coach Steve Tandy says they will not be letting their guard down against the Fijians.

The side has been recovering well from their recent clash against the Barbarians, and preparations for Sunday’s game has been coming along well.

Tandy adds that this will be a good opportunity for Wales to field their younger players and give them exposure.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes preparations has been good, getting everyone back in, everyone training together and that’s been good. We’ve had Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday working together, had some of the boys play against the Barbarians and that went well too.”

Kick-off is scheduled for 1.10am on Sunday, and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports on the Walesi Settop box only.