India's capital announces permanent anti-pollution curbs

[Source: Reuters]

The government of India’s national capital territory of Delhi has announced a spate ​of measures to curb air pollution during winter, ‌months ahead of the annual season when the city often becomes the world’s most polluted.

Government data from the last three years ​indicates that Delhi’s air quality deteriorates from November ​1 to February 15, when the average air quality ⁠index (AQI) generally ranges from 312 to 342. An ​AQI of 0-50 is considered to be “good”.

Authorities earlier imposed anti-pollution ​measures during this period according to a graded action plan when air quality dropped below a certain level.

Under the new curbs announced on ​Wednesday, they will now be in place continuously from ​November 1 to February 28, irrespective of AQI.

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These include doubling of ‌parking ⁠charges to discourage use of private vehicles, staggered timings at all government offices, and a ban on all outdoor civil construction activity except essential public infrastructure projects.

Between November ​1 and January ​31, all ⁠government and private offices will also be mandated to operate with half their staff ​physically present and the rest working from ​home.

Violators will ⁠face penal action, including prosecution, the announcement said.

The government this week also announced a cash incentive of over $1,000 to car ⁠owners ​willing to scrap their old vehicles ​for EVs as part of a new policy aimed at reducing pollution.