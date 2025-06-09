Low import duty hurts local farmers

[File Photo]

The five per cent import duty on commonly available vegetables is not enough to discourage imports and protect local farmers.

This, according to Farmboy Fiji Managing Director Kamlesh Prasad, who says the current rate, unchanged in the 2026–2027 National Budget, is too low to reduce reliance on imported produce.

He says a higher import duty would ease competition for local farmers, encouraging increased agricultural production and promoting local industry growth.

He adds that imported vegetables continue to dominate the market, placing pressure on domestic growers who are already struggling to compete on price and scale.

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“We had a nice project going, but because we cannot compete with the imported one, so we can’t. So, for me, increase the duty on imported goods so that we can encourage farmers to grow more.”

Prasad further suggests that it be made mandatory for hotels and resorts to use more local produce to further support domestic producers.

He points to examples of international countries that rely solely on domestic produce, questioning why Fiji cannot do the same.

In 2022, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that Fiji spends around $20 million annually importing vegetables that can be locally grown, largely due to inconsistent year-round supply.