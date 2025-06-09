Cabinet approves 10-year water plan

[Photo: Water Authority of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Cabinet has endorsed a 10-year plan aimed at improving the management and protection of Fiji’s water resources.

The Fiji Integrated Water Resources Management Plan will be led by the Department of Water and Sewerage, working alongside relevant government agencies.

The plan focuses on strengthening water governance, improving water quality monitoring, preparing for floods and droughts, and protecting Fiji’s watersheds and ecosystems.

The government says the initiative will support long-term water security, climate resilience, and sustainable development, ensuring water resources are managed for future generations.