Belgium stage stunning comeback to sink Senegal in extra time

[Source: Reuters]

Youri Tielemans struck a 125th-minute ​penalty as Belgium rallied from two goals down and defeated Senegal 3-2 after extra time in their World Cup last ‌32 clash in Seattle on Wednesday to keep alive their title hopes that had looked dead and buried.

Senegal’s Lamine Camara slid in on Tielemans as the ball flashed across the face of goal and conceded the spot kick after a video assistant referee review, with the Belgian ​picking out the top corner to complete an extraordinary comeback.

Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr had given Senegal a ​deserved 2-0 lead and they looked to be cruising through to the next round before Belgium ⁠netted twice in the final four minutes through Romelu Lukaku and Tielemans to force extra time.

Belgium now face the ​winner of Wednesday’s last 32 clash between co-hosts United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the next round in Seattle on ​Monday.

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It was cruel on Senegal, who controlled much of the 90 minutes and also struck the woodwork twice, but could not see out the game.

They became the fourth African side to bow out in a narrow defeat in the last 32 after South Africa, Ivory Coast and ​the Democratic Republic of Congo, and will wonder how they managed to let this one slip.

Senegal were inches away from ​the lead when Ismail Jakobs’ cross from the left was only parried by Thibaut Courtois, but a stretching Sarr could only steer the ‌loose ⁠ball onto the post.

When the African side did break the deadlock in the 25th minute it was no surprise. Sadio Mane’s cross was headed goalwards by Sarr, but his effort came off the post again.

This time the loose ball fell kindly for Diarra, and he side-footed home from seven yards.

Maxim De Cuyper forced an excellent save from Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw with ​a shot that looked to ​be heading into the top ⁠corner as Belgium trailed at the break.