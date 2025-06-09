EC backs right of ex-prisoners to stand for office

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The Electoral Commission supports the principle that rehabilitation should restore the right to stand for office, but recommends that the Commission of Review provide clarity on its scope.

This is for persons who have completed a custodial sentence.

The Electoral Law Reform Commission has made several recommendations concerning the qualification of candidates.

It says that the conduct of recent elections has raised further questions that the Commission and the Fijian Elections Office are bringing to the Review Commission’s attention.

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The qualifications and disqualifications for membership of Parliament are set out in the Constitution.

The Commissioners recommend that a person be eligible to stand for election once that person has completed a custodial sentence.

In particular, the Commissioners say that the framework should make plain whether any distinction is to be drawn between serious and minor offences and should state the criteria to be applied.

It says that this needs to be done so that the rule can be administered consistently and without dispute.

They made these recommendations during their joint submission to the Constitution Review Commission.