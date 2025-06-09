KPIs for Permanent Secretaries, Ministers, says Immanuel

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel speaking at the Dialogue Fiji event

Government will look at establishing key performance indicators for senior civil servants, Permanent Secretaries and Ministers, in a bid to address productivity issues.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel highlighted this during Dialogue Fiji’s National Budget Forum in Suva last night.

He said this in response to concerns raised by private sector representatives about the productivity issues within the civil service.

Private sector reps said the utilisation of every dollar within their businesses was critical and the State should take the same approach when it came to how taxpayer funds were being used.

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In response, the Finance Minister said the Coalition Government was already taking steps to address productivity issues by conducting a review of the civil service – a process that has already begun.

He said this is to determine the right size of the civil service.

Immanuel also said they were looking at KPIs for senior civil servants, Permanent Secretaries and Ministers. He said once this was implemented, it should take care of productivity issues at Government level.