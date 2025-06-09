Rugby

Ma’afu bringing valuable experience to Fiji U20s

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

July 2, 2026 4:30 pm

[Source: File]

SportsWorld Fiji Under 20 head coach Tui Osbourne has credited forwards coach Campese Ma’afu for making a significant impact on the squad throughout their Junior World Championship campaign.

Osbourne described the former Flying Fijians prop as a major asset to the coaching staff, highlighting the vast experience he brings both as a player and coach.

“Campese has been a godsend.”

The Fiji U20 coach noted that Ma’afu’s 68 Test caps for the Flying Fijians, coupled with his experience coaching age grade rugby in Australia, have been invaluable in helping develop the squad.

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Osbourne said the former international has played a key role in passing on his knowledge to the players, particularly the forwards, as the team continues to compete against some of the world’s best junior sides.

“We’re really happy to have him on staff and bringing that knowledge to the boys.”

The Fiji U20 side will take on Australiat in their second group game at 11.30pm tonight.

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