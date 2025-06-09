Yato returns as Seruvakula name matchday squad

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Peceli Yato makes his long‑awaited return to the Flying Fijians as head coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named a strong matchday 23 to face Wales in the Nations Championship opener this Sunday.

Yato, who last represented the Flying Fijians in 2023, is included among the replacements and adds valuable experience and impact to a squad that blends seasoned internationals with rising stars.

The starting XV features Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, and Tim Hoyt in the front row, with Isoa Nasilasila and Temo Mayanavanua locking the scrum. Pita Gus Sowakula, Kitione Salawa, and Elia Canakaivata form a dynamic back row.

Frank Lomani partners Isaiah Armstrong Ravula in the halves, while Jiuta Wainiqolo and Josua Tuisova provide pace and power on the wings. Semi Radeadea and Selestino Ravutaumada combine in midfield, and Salesi Rayasi starts at fullback.

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On the bench, Zuriel Tongiatama, Livai Natave, and Peni Ravai cover the front row, with Mesake Vocevoce and Yato offering depth in the forwards. Simione Kuruvoli provides scrum‑half cover, while Vilimoni Botitu and Kalaveti Ravouvou add versatility in the backline.

Fiji will take on Wales at 1.10am on Sunday, and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports via the walesi set-top box.