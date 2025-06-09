Taylor Frankie Paul completes voluntary rehab stint

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Taylor Frankie Paul has reportedly checked into rehab.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star “checked into a facility upon the recommendation of her doctor,” a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday. The outlet reported that Paul’s stint at the facility was “voluntary” and that she has already departed rehab, citing an insider.

The source added, “She’s committed to getting better.”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Paul for more information.

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The outlet also reported that another source said that “The people around Taylor want her to get help,” and that the people surrounding her “want to see her get better.”

That second source added, “Everyone is just trying to protect the kids.”

Paul shares a 2-year-old son, Ever, with Dakota Mortensen. She also shares an 8-year-old daughter, Indy, and a 6-year-old son, Ocean, with her ex-husband, Tate Paul.

Paul and Mortensen were involved in an investigation earlier this year concerning two alleged domestic violence incidents that were said to have occurred in February, as well as a third from 2024. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ fifth season paused production amid the investigation.

Paul’s relationship with Mortensen faced renewed scrutiny in the weeks leading up to her season of The Bachelorette, leading ABC to abruptly pull the plug on the completed season just days before it was set to premiere in March after video footage of a 2023 altercation between Paul and Mortensen resurfaced.

At the time that the video went viral, Paul’s rep told EW that it was “sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.”

Mortensen also released his own statement after the footage reemerged. “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation,” he said at the time. “I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same.”

Mortensen was granted custody of Ever the next day, and also received a temporary restraining order against Paul.

On April 16, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declined to hit Paul with new criminal charges after the investigation, citing a lack of”sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges” and the expiration of the statute of limitations.

On April 30, a court official recommended mutual three-year protective orders for Paul and Mortensen. A week later, the would-be Bachelorette star had her parenting time increased from eight to 12 hours a week. She received further parenting time from a court on June 1.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.