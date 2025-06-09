Partnership to boost Navua Hospital services

[Photo: FILE]

A total of ten thousand dollars was donated to the Navua Hospital Board in an effort to upgrade the hospital’s machines and infrastructure.

Navua Hospital Board Secretary Felisha Kayes says the funds will allow them to prioritize essential needs such as water and electricity.

“Whatever funds are being raised are actually being utilised directly to whatever the hospital needs. For instance, from last year, we had some major breakdowns with machines.”

Board of Visitors member Saimoni Ratukadreu says they are committed to using available funds to improve services at the hospital, as it caters not only to people from the Navua area but also to patients from surrounding communities.

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Ratukadreu adds that in spite of the infrastructure challenges, they are grateful to the people of Navua, who are always eager to help.

The donation is expected to fund the installation of machines including a morgue.