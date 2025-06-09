Drua fired up for revamped 2027 Super Rugby season

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have backed a major shake-up to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific competition, with organisers confirming an expanded 2027 season featuring more matches and a revamped Finals Series.

The new structure will see a 17-week regular season, with each team playing 16 matches when the campaign kicks off on 12 February.

At the end of the regular season, the top six teams will progress to the Finals Series, with the top two sides earning a direct pathway into the semi-finals under the new format.

Fijian Drua chief executive Jeff Miller says the changes are a strong boost for the club, its supporters and the wider competition.

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“More matches mean more opportunities for the DruaNation to get behind the Drua, while the new Finals format places even greater value on consistency throughout the regular season.”

He says the club is ready to embrace the challenge as it builds towards the 2027 campaign, with plans already underway to ramp up fan engagement and match-day experiences.

“It’s an exciting evolution for Super Rugby Pacific, and we look forward to embracing the challenge as we continue building towards the 2027 season.”

Miller adds that supporters can expect more activations, giveaways and curtain-raiser ‘A Games’ featuring Drua and provincial rugby talent.

Further details on the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific draw are expected to be released in the coming weeks.