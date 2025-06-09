Hekari Women claim late win over Ba

[Source: OFC media via Phototek]

Hekari Women FC scored three late goals to secure a 3-1 victory over Ba Women FC in their Group A match of the OFC Women’s Champions League 2026 at the National Stadium in Honiara.

The Papua New Guinea side were made to work hard for the win, despite comfortably beating Ba 6-1 in last year’s semi-final in Tahiti.

Hekari started strongly, with coach Ericsson Komeng making four changes and reintroducing key players including Ramona Padio and Nenny Elipas into the starting lineup.

They created several early chances, forcing Ba goalkeeper Mereseini Waqali into successive fingertip saves to deny Michaelyne Butubu and Adi Litia Bakaniceva. Padio also came close, striking the crossbar with a header, before missing another free attempt shortly after.

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Despite Hekari’s early dominance, it was Ba Women who took the lead in the 33rd minute against the run of play. Narieta Leba capitalised on a pass in behind, beating Anashtasia Gunemba before firing past Betty Sam for her second goal of the tournament.

Ba held their advantage going into halftime, but the contest turned dramatically late in the second half. A red card to Ba in stoppage time proved costly, as Hekari capitalised on the numerical advantage to score three late goals and snatch all three points.

The result gives Hekari a crucial win in Group A as they push for a place in the knockout stages.