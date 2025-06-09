Tate Paul seeks restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul

Source: Reuters

Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex-husband, Tate Paul, has filed for a restraining order against the embattled reality star known for her time on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and her shelved season of The Bachelorette.

According to Utah court records reviewed by Entertainment Weekly, a motion for a temporary restraining order was filed Tuesday in the former couple’s yearslong divorce case; Tate also filed an affidavit/declaration with five accompanying exhibits. The court documents are under seal.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, sources close to Tate told the outlet he is seeking sole custody of their two children: Indy, 8, and Ocean, 6.

EW has reached out to representatives for Taylor, 32, and Tate, 34, for comment.

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Tate’s filing comes the same day PEOPLE reported that Taylor recently did a voluntary stint in a rehab facility. The move came “at the recommendation of her doctor,” a source close to Taylor told the outlet, adding that the reality star is “committed to getting better.”

Regarding Taylor’s two children with Tate as well her son Ever, whom she shares with ex Dakota Mortensen, the source remarked, “Everyone is just trying to protect the kids.”

These developments are the latest in a dramatic saga centered on Taylor, also involving allegations of domestic abuse between her and Mortensen; Mortensen filing for his own restraining order, which was granted; production on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives abruptly pausing amid an investigation into Taylor’s and Mortensen’s relationship, and ABC pulling the plug on Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette.

In April, a court commissioner recommended that mutual protective orders for Taylor against Mortensen and Mortensen against Taylor be extended to three years.

This is a developing story and will be updated…