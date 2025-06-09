World

Trial for Bundibugyo Ebola treatment starts in DR Congo

AAP News

July 3, 2026 1:16 pm

[Photo: AAP]

A treatment trial for the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has enrolled its first patient, marking a milestone in efforts to combat the epidemic.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, cited an attack on an Ebola treatment centre in Ituri province in which two people died as a sign of ongoing difficulties in tackling the spread of the disease.

He says that despite all this progress, they continue to face significant challenges, including mistrust and violence.

There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for Ebola’s Bundibugyo strain, which has caused more than 1400 cases in DR Congo, including 438 deaths.

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DR Congo has recorded an average of 38 new confirmed cases ⁠a day over the past two weeks.

 

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