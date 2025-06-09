Rescuers in Venezuela pluck child alive from collapsed building six days after twin quakes

Source: Reuters

Jordanian emergency workers in Venezuela, which was hit by devastating twin earthquakes last week, rescued ​a child early on Tuesday, the only reported survivor on the ‌sixth day of rescue efforts, according to Venezuelan authorities.

Klieber Moran was pulled from the Los Corales Garden 1 building in La Guaira ​state by rescuers from Jordan after spending six days ​trapped under the rubble, Venezuela’s acting President Delcy ⁠Rodriguez said in a message via Telegram.

Venezuela was hit by ​two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 less than a ​minute apart last Wednesday, toppling buildings and trapping thousands of people beneath the rubble, according to authorities and rescue teams.

Moran, described as 3 ​years old by Rodriguez – but as 2 years old ​by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez – was subsequently taken for medical treatment, the message ‌said.

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“We ⁠must hold onto the hope of continuing to find people alive beneath the rubble,” Jorge said in a televised address. “Early this morning, a 2-year-old boy was rescued and is currently ​receiving care at ​a health ⁠center in Caracas.”

A shipment from UNICEF carrying 47 metric tons of humanitarian supplies arrived in ​Venezuela on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, ​adding ⁠the equipment would help support children and families in need.

The shipment includes emergency health kits for urgent medical care, including supplies ⁠for ​safe births, newborn care, disease prevention, ​and treatment, Dujarric added.