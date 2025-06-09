Fiji Airways tightens spending amid cost pressures

Fiji Airways has introduced a series of cost-cutting measures amid rising global aviation pressures and escalating operational expenses.

The airline has reported about $ 150 million in additional fuel costs over the past three months compared to the same period last year.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Paul Scurrah said the aviation sector continues to face inflation, supply chain disruptions, and volatile fuel prices.

In response, the airline has implemented measures aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening long-term financial sustainability across its operations.

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These include initiatives to minimise fuel burn through more efficient flight and operational planning.

Onboard catering cost structures have also been adjusted to reduce overall service expenses.

Parts of the airline’s ground fleet are being transitioned to electric and hybrid vehicles to improve cost efficiency.

Additional measures include reduced executive and crew per diems, reassessment of the resort check-in model, and deferral of non-urgent capital expenditure.

The airline has also tightened hiring controls, increased multi-skilling across teams, and expanded cross-functional support to maximise existing resources.

He said Fiji Airways remains focused on maintaining connectivity, supporting tourism and trade, and ensuring long-term resilience despite ongoing cost pressures.