Injury won’t halt Nai’s Drua dream

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women flyhalf Imeri Nai has reflected on her remarkable journey to professional rugby, revealing she never imagined she would one day be part of the franchise.

Nai is yet to feature this season after suffering an injury during a preseason match against the Waratahs, but remains grateful for the opportunity to continue her rugby career with the Drua.

“Last year I joined the Drua but couldn’t play because of injury. I’m grateful to the Drua management and especially to God for bringing me this far.”

Unlike many of her teammates, Nai’s sporting background was in football. She began playing soccer in primary school and later represented Nadi and Fiji, featuring at the 2023 Pacific Games.

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Her rugby journey only began later that same year after attending a women’s match between Nadi and Nasinu. Following an injury to a Nasinu player during the game, Nai approached team officials and expressed interest in trying the sport.

The following week, she was invited to Suva to train with Nasinu, marking the beginning of her rugby career.

Nai went on to play her first Marama Cup season in 2024 before earning a call-up to the Drua Women’s offseason and preseason programme later that year.

“This is only my third year in rugby. I never imagined I’d be here one day, but I’m grateful to God for the opportunity.”

Despite her injury setback, Nai continues her rehabilitation and remains determined to make her return.

The Drua women side are on bye this weekend.