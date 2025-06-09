MV Saint Mary restarts Taveuni ferry service

[File Photo]

The MV Saint Mary will begin operating on the Natovi-Taveuni route as part of a temporary plan to maintain shipping services for communities and businesses.

The Ministry of Public Works says the vessel will operate under Venu Shipping as an emergency measure to ensure uninterrupted maritime connectivity.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the deployment reflects the government’s commitment to providing reliable and accessible transport services.

The vessel is scheduled to depart Natovi for Taveuni at midnight tonight.

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The Ministry is advising cargo operators, truck drivers and passengers travelling from Suva to use the Natovi route while the temporary ferry service is in place.

It says it will continue working with shipping operators and stakeholders to maintain safe and efficient maritime services while longer-term arrangements are being developed.