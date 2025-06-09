Fiji approves major forest restoration project

[File Photo]

The Government has approved the execution of a Project Agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organisation for a major forest restoration initiative aimed at strengthening Fiji’s climate resilience.

Cabinet has endorsed the Forest Landscape Restoration for Climate Benefits and Resilience Project, which is supported by the Green Climate Fund and valued at USD 52.5 million approximately $118.99 million.

The project will focus on restoring degraded forest landscapes, improving sustainable forest management, and protecting watersheds and coastal ecosystems across Fiji.

It is also expected to enhance climate resilience nationwide while delivering long-term environmental, social and economic benefits.

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According to the government, the initiative will support rural communities, improve biodiversity, strengthen water security, and help advance Fiji’s commitments to climate action and sustainable development.