World

Russian frustration rises as fuel crisis bites

Reuters

July 2, 2026 6:00 pm

[Source: Reuters]

In Russia’s grain belt, farmers fret they will not be able to harvest their crops as a fuel crisis sparked ​by Ukraine’s drone attacks on oil refineries and depots disrupts daily life.

As Kyiv tries to pressure Moscow into ‌making peace with strikes on the country’s energy infrastructure, the resulting damage has squeezed oil-rich Russia’s fuel supplies, leading to restrictions in most regions and growing public disquiet.

This has pushed drivers to crowd-source maps and trade tips about which stations have fuel and shorter lines. The shortage has also frayed ​tempers, with drivers shown in footage on social media getting into fights as they wait to refuel.

In one video, ​titled ‘The Ultimate Luxury 2026,’ a man slowly pours petrol into his lawnmower from a jerry can and ⁠jokes: “What riches. Who can afford this now?”

Article continues after advertisement

Online searches for “how to siphon fuel” jumped to more than 9,300 by June 21 from ​697 a month earlier, website iPhones.ru said, citing Yandex data.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine’s own energy infrastructure since launching what it calls its ​special military operation in 2022, leaving large numbers of Ukrainians without power or heating during winter.

Evidence of the widening impact of Ukraine’s campaign is uncomfortable for Russian authorities, who initially downplayed fuel shortages as localised bottlenecks.

One social media post highlights farmers in the fertile Black Earth region struggling to afford ​fuel for harvest, while another describes a farmer having to drive his combine harvester to a regular gas station after he ​was not allowed to fill a can.

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

President Vladimir Putin acknowledged there were issues on Sunday and promised measures to ‌stabilise the ⁠market.

He said it was particularly important to maintain fuel supplies to the agricultural sector “because the harvest depends on it”.

His point man on energy, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, said on Wednesday that the problems were being addressed.

Reuters reported exclusively that Russia had begun seaborne gasoline imports from India and that Kazakhstan had agreed to supply 50,000 metric tons to Russia in July and August.

Even before the shortages ​escalated last month, Russians were feeling more ​pessimistic about economic conditions ⁠than at any time in the past 20 years, a poll showed this week.

Some areas are seeing basic services cut back. In the Zabaikalsky region, bordering China and Mongolia, authorities cancelled some bus ​routes and a waste-collection firm suspended services in four districts, citing fuel constraints.

“More scary is how ​much groceries will ⁠cost.

All deliveries are done by road,” one person posted on an article about the cuts on the website of regional news outlet Chita.ru.

More than 100 people “liked” the comment.

As strikes continue, prolonged fuel shortages could erode public support for the war, which began in February 2022 with ⁠Russia’s invasion ​of Ukraine and is now in its fifth year.

Waiting in line at a ​filling station in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Monday, Tatiana Sedykh told Reuters she was glad she used diesel. “The line for gasoline is just insane … I’m ​starting to think maybe I should begin walking to work.”

Commission rejects Saneem’s call for independent investigation

RFMF calls for end to impunity

Government rejects $110 cane price

Economist calls for fiscal balance

Leaders urged to uphold region's future

Partnership to boost Navua Hospital services

Cabinet approves 10-year water plan

Fiji, Solomon Islands reaffirm strong ties

Traffic and parking changes for four municipalities

KPIs for Permanent Secretaries, Ministers, says Immanuel

Council calls for limits on inspection powers

Nayacalevu is new Fiji Sports Council Chairperson

Russian frustration rises as fuel crisis bites

Champs Malolo feeling the pressure

Ravula or Botitu at 10

Ma’afu bringing valuable experience to Fiji U20s

Argentina seen managing 2027 debt wall

US keep World Cup dream alive

Net-zero champion Europe snared by climate change

Fiji weighs deep spending reforms

Injury won’t halt Nai’s Drua dream

Gounder clarifies civil service increase

Drua fired up for revamped 2027 Super Rugby season

FHTA warns of fiscal imbalance risks

ANZ Economist forecasts stronger Fiji growth

Students seek social media safeguards

India's capital announces permanent anti-pollution curbs

Wales set for Fiji after match fees dispute

Belgium stage stunning comeback to sink Senegal in extra time

$116m climate project to help Fijians

400 PALM workers abscond, Ministry warns

MV Saint Mary restarts Taveuni ferry service

Young survivors of Venezuela quakes run shelters

Wife killer jailed for life

Fiji Airways investment and flights under scrutiny amid fuel crisis

US, Iran talks conclude in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz

Finance minister defends deficit level

ANZ Economist forecasts stronger Fiji growth

New budget prioritizes investment over consumption

Levuka residents raise infrastructure and health concerns

Few harvests leave cane transporters waiting

US marks independence, deepens Fiji ties

Fiji preparing for high tempo battle

Hekari Women claim late win over Ba

New IFAB laws to take effect in EPL this weekend

Kane double rescues England in comeback win over DR Congo

Fiji Airways tightens spending amid cost pressures

Low import duty hurts local farmers

Solomon Islands PM pays courtesy visit to President

Labasa mill starts 2026 crushing season

Lautoka farmers to harvest next week

Fiji successfully retaining doctors, nurses still migrating

FBC celebrates 72 years of service

Turagacoke providing leadership boost

Inglis doubts NSW chances ahead of decider

China hosted Russian forces for military training sources say

FBI doubts authenticity of Guthrie ransom notes

Mexico in control as Ecuador fall short

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese head home as fighting eases, many still stranded

Tate Paul seeks restraining order against Taylor Frankie Paul

Defence minister backs Kalouniwai for second term

FSC rejects mill lockout allegations

Students reject the return of corporal punishment

Fiji calls for unified climate action

Bareilles credits Maroon 5 tours for career growth

Fourteen children killed in Pakistan when tutoring centre roof collapses

No breach found in Ba’s pre match ritual

More games, higher stakes for Drua in revamped Super Rugby Pacific

South Korea cargo ship Namu to exit Strait of Hormuz after attack in Gulf

Lopez says breakups are opportunities for growth

Karamo Brown shares details of new romance on podcast

US imposes sanctions on Mexicans, entities tied to Mexican fuel smuggling network

Kuruvoli, Tabuavou reunite at RC Vannes

Taveuni faces fuel shortage crisis

Workers blocked as crushing season stalls

Suva Marathon launched ahead of August event

Businesses expect relief from fuel price drop

Fiji struggles to retain skilled nurses

Tougher litter laws in place

Rescuers in Venezuela pluck child alive from collapsed building six days after twin quakes

Taylor Frankie Paul completes voluntary rehab stint

Methodist Church calls for GCC to return to Constitution

Mbappé double powers France past Sweden into last 16

Top Ukrainian commander says readying for possible new Russian attack from north

Tamavua water burst repair delayed again

No cane deliveries at FSC, gates remain shut

State appeals Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem acquittals

South African police say they arrested over 900 people during anti-migrant protests

Griffin reflects on Tonight Show ban and late night booking choices

Rabuka calls for housing partnerships

At least 37 still in captivity after Northeast Nigeria school attack, official says

Shipping solutions being finalized for Taveuni

Dwayne Johnson keeps politics private amid criticism from Wil Wheaton

Methodist Church supports Fijian identity for all

Osbourne highlights positives despite loss

Norway set for Brazil clash

Fiji's handball trailblazers set for historic World Championship debut

Cane farmers urged to harvest in favourable weather

EPL to resume this weekend

Tudravu pushes for change

Early action framework under review

Fiji hosts Pacific tourism exchange

Call for reserved seats for women in parliament

FEO targets specific areas for phase 2 recruitment

New lifeline for Navosa yaqona farmers

Iran thank Tijuana after World Cup exit, support Mexico as 'second team'

Germany back to square one, again, after third straight World Cup failure

'Heat dome' threatens sweltering conditions for World Cup fans, players

Fiji Council of Churches rejects calls for Christian state

Commission backs lowering voting threshold to two percent

Why Emma Thompson feels strange discussing Harry Potter

Miracle escape for six drivers in multiple truck crash

Major relief at the pumps as fuel and LPG prices drop

Need to remove barriers for women in uniform

Fiji Council of Churches seeks civic education drive

Calls made for an independent energy task force

Four kid's bout at upcoming Kings Boxing event

Saneem files $5m lawsuit after acquittal

More charges for pediatrician accused of molesting kids

Cara Delevingne confirms past romance with Amber Heard

Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties

Bond casting director gives verdict on frontrunners

Nand granted bail on rape charges

Father jailed over son’s fatal forklift accident

Fire destroys a garage and two minibuses

Tennis trio ready for Oceania Cup

Ikanivere calls on Fijians in Europe

Another major call-up for Daunakamakama

AFP helps Fiji Police trace washed-up drugs

Tikoduadua pushes inclusive forces

Khan gets custodial sentence for meth possession

Speeding fears grow after crash near school

The Good Life actor Penelope Keith dead at 86

Australia moves to strengthen under-16 social media ban

Ministry to focus on young farmers and women

Paraguay knock out Germany on penalties

Russian attacks kill 10 civilians in Ukraine cities

New report highlights gaps for Fiji’s female peacekeepers

Visa fee waiver eases travel to India

One Beach Fiji launches nationwide cleanup initiative

Doge to replace Tagi

US Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to fire Fed governor Cook

120 undersized mudcrabs seized

Radisson Blu wins top regional honours

Young Jewish primary student told he should be bombed

Leung pushes hard line on future coups

Tabuya's funding bid rejected

Fuel costs strain Fiji Airways operations

Flying Fijians build towards Nations Championship opener

TCF industry calls for dedicated training centres

Budget offers stability for businesses

Finau backs USP to build on winning start

A push to lift the standard of local sports venues

Ten political parties’ registered for next poll

Belgium's golden generation face Senegal in last-chance saloon

20 youth entrepreneurs receive grant

Ancelotti hopes to see more of Neymar against Japan in round of 32 clash

Satellite observations detect 'urban pulse' of six global cities

Eleven people killed in plane crash in northeastern France

No daily spending borrowing, says Finance Ministry

New patrol boats to boost maritime security

Clarke backs return of Ombudsman office

Nadi cane farmers expected more

Opposition Leader backs renewable energy push

Mayanavanua eyes strong start against Wales

Fiji FACT a success in Labasa: Yusuf

Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals

Goldfish Swimbappe's World Cup predictions make a splash

Nanai recalled as Maroons boost pack for decider

Nand’s bail ruling deferred

Unsold concert T-shirts repurposed for music tours

Pakistan watchdog suspends Geo News for 15 days

Three titles on the line

Suva, Lautoka, Ba eye Drua semi-final

FRCS requests audit after border breach

Fake UN officials target businesses

Prasad defends budget

Minister flags limits on meeting public demands

Rising fuel costs burden families

FSC confirms start of crushing season

Law Society calls for discussions on immunity clause

FBC TV to stage Fiji's first 48-Hour Pasifika Film Challenge

Dallas artisan gives cowboy hat a World Cup twist

Venezuela quake death toll reaches 1,450

Fiji Airways expands conservation efforts

HFC Bank expands with new Pacific Harbour branch

FTU slams Budget as 'betrayal' of workers

Fundraiser launched to support vulnerable children and senior citizens

FMA set to host Govt MPs in Levuka and Korovou

Rural electrification gathers pace

Science museum brings soccer tech to World Cup fans

Record heatwave disrupts Europe as France warns death toll to rise

Raibevu joins Drua development programme

Nadera to receive new multi-purpose court

Canada advance to round of 16 with historic win

Iran and US agree to halt attacks and renew talks

Scientists identify 64,000 sq miles of coral reef capable of surviving climate crisis

Constitution review progresses as scheduled

NTPC levy restructured to boost training and workforce skills

Legge wants sharper edge despite Drua's semi-final statement