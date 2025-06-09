England's World Cup hopes cannot rest on Kane alone

[Source: Reuters]
England’s World Cup campaign has increasingly come to rest on the shoulders of Harry Kane, whose goals, link-up play and ability to deliver in decisive moments have repeatedly rescued a side still searching for fluency and conviction.
The captain was again central to their 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, but England’s reliance on their talisman raises a growing question as the knockout stage intensifies: how far can they go if Kane is the only player consistently capable of turning pressure into progress?
Once again at the World Cup, England were saved by their record goalscorer.
With DR Congo threatening one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, Kane dragged his team back from the brink with two goals in 11 minutes, the second a stunning piece of individual skill.
The performance earned praise, but also highlighted a familiar concern.
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