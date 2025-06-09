England's World Cup hopes cannot rest on Kane alone

[Source: Reuters]

England’s World Cup campaign has increasingly come to ​rest on the shoulders of Harry Kane, whose goals, link-up play and ability to deliver in decisive moments ‌have repeatedly rescued a side still searching for fluency and conviction.

The captain was again central to their 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, but England’s reliance on their talisman raises a growing question as the knockout stage intensifies: how far can they go ​if Kane is the only player consistently capable of turning pressure into progress?

Once again at the World Cup, England ​were saved by their record goalscorer.

With DR Congo threatening one of the greatest upsets in World Cup ⁠history, Kane dragged his team back from the brink with two goals in 11 minutes, the second a stunning piece of ​individual skill.

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The performance earned praise, but also highlighted a familiar concern.

The FIFA World Cup matches is LIVE and free-to-air on FBC Sports.