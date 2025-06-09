Ravula or Botitu at 10

Either Isaiah Armstrong Ravula or Vilimoni Botitu may wear the number 10 jersey for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians this weekend against Wales in their Nations Championship opener.

Ravula or Botitu is expected to start as there’s still no sign of Caleb Muntz in camp.

Coach Senirusi Seruvakula will name his 23 players to take on Wales at 1am tomorrow.

Fans can watch three live games on FBC Sports this weekend, starting with the All Blacks and France clash at 7:10pm on Saturday, followed by the Australia and Ireland game at 10:10pm before Fiji takes on Wales at 1:10am on Sunday.

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Meanwhile, Wales is back on track for their Nations Championship clash against Fiji after their preparations had been disrupted by a dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union over match fees.

Wales’s build-up was impacted by off-field issues that have now been resolved.