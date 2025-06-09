Drua home semi-final to boost women’s rugby in Fiji

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A home semifinal for the McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women could provide a major boost for the growth of women’s rugby in Fiji and across the Pacific.

Rugby Australia General Manager of Women’s Rugby Jilly Collins says hosting a Super Rugby Women’s semifinal in Fiji would be a significant moment for the local community, giving fans the chance to watch elite women’s rugby on home soil.

Collins says bringing top-level competition to Fiji would help raise the profile of both women’s rugby and the Drua women’s team, while creating visible role models for the next generation of players.

She says seeing elite female athletes compete at home reinforces the belief that “you can’t be what you can’t see,” and could inspire countless young girls across Fiji and the Pacific to take up the sport.

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The Drua are in a strong position to host a semifinal, although their place as hosts has not yet been confirmed.

The final standings will be decided after this weekend’s remaining Super Rugby Women’s matches, with the official semifinal fixtures expected to be announced on Sunday evening.