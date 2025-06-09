US marks independence, deepens Fiji ties

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with Fiji as the country celebrated its 250th anniversary of independence.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John Degory says bilateral relations between the two countries continue to deepen through shared priorities and cooperation.

“Our relationship has never been stronger, and we’re on the cusp of some transformational projects that we’re working on together, hand in hand with Fiji.”

In commemoration of America’s landmark Independence Day, Degory highlighted how each democracy is shaped by its own history and culture.

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“Today’s message is one of encouragement and support as Fiji writes the next chapter in your own democracy. We do not pretend the path is simple. We do not suggest that our path should be yours, although we do offer lessons from the mistakes we have made.”

He commended Fiji’s democratic progress over the past five decades.

“In your first five decades of independence, you have built a vibrant democracy, shared your warmth, friendship, and wisdom with the world, and taught us that an ocean of peace is the best vision for our shared future.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Kiti Temo acknowledged the role played by the United states in shaping the world through its leadership and innovation.

“From scientific discovery and technological advancements to education, entrepreneurship, and humanitarian assistance, the United States has had a lasting impact on communities and nations across the region in the Pacific and, of course, across the globe.”

Degory reflects the shared values of democracy, freedom, and cooperation with Fiji and people across the Pacific.