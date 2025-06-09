State directed to serve disclosures in Rokotunidau case

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The State has been directed to file and serve its disclosures to the defence in the case involving Saimoni Rokotunidau over an alleged police pursuit and roadblock incident in Laqere on April 26th.

Defence counsel, Jerry Dinati informed the court that the prosecution had yet to provide the required disclosures.

In this matter, Rokotunidau is charged with attempted murder, serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

Police also allege the incident led to the seizure of illicit drugs.

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The court also heard that the matter has yet to be consolidated with the cases involving co-accused Dominiko Tabao and Jone Rakatia.

The matter has been adjourned to 14 July for the State to serve its disclosures and for further directions.