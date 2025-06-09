Decision pending on Punja's medical travel

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The Suva Magistrates Court will make a decision next week whether 24-year-old Thakor Hari Punja can travel to overseas for his medical treatment.

The bail variation matter was called before Magistrate Yogesh Prasad today.

The defense informed the court that Punja’s medical condition stems from a past road incident and claimed that this has resulted in chronic pain and spinal complications.

The defense also stated that the court should reconsider its position declining overseas neurological assessment in Australia.

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The State maintained its position that Punja can be assessed locally, and that there is no confirmed need for overseas treatment.

They also raised concerns about Punja being at flight risk.

During the hearing on bail variation, CWM Hospital Superintendent, Dr Luke Nasedra told the court that while Fiji has capacity for medical care, access to a neurosurgeon or specialist surgery depends on logistical availability, and overseas treatment is considered only under specific eligibility criteria, which the accused does not meet.

The defense then submitted that arranging an in-country specialist will be financially difficult for Punja, stating that his insurance does not cover overseas specialist deployment.

Magistrate Prasad will deliver his ruling on the bail variation next Wednesday.

Punja is charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.