400 PALM workers abscond, Ministry warns

[File Photo]

Fijian workers under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme have been warned to follow their employment agreements, after around 400 workers left their approved jobs without authorization.

The Ministry of Employment says absconding threatens future opportunities for thousands of Fijians hoping to work overseas.

Permanent Secretary Jone Nemani says while most Fijian PALM workers continue to perform well, those who abandon their jobs damage Fiji’s reputation and the trust built with Australia and employers.

He says some workers left due to genuine workplace concerns, but many did not follow the proper process.

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The Ministry has worked with Australian authorities and employers, resulting in more than 200 workers being successfully re-engaged after assessment.

However, workers involved in serious offences or breaches of the programme will not be allowed to return.

Nemani is urging workers facing problems to seek help from Fiji’s Country Liaison Officers or Australian authorities instead of leaving their employment.

He says the PALM Scheme has provided thousands of Fijian families with jobs, skills and better incomes, and workers must protect the opportunities it provides.