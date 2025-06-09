Griffin reflects on Tonight Show ban and late night booking choices

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kathy Griffin thinks late night needs a reformation.

The sharp-tongued comedian took to Instagram on Tuesday to speculate on why she hasn’t been invited onto The Tonight Show in more than a decade.

“I have not done the Jimmy Fallon show since it was on at 12:30 Eastern and Pacific, so I guess I’m banned from the Fallon show, or inappropriate, or too controversial,” she claimed.

“I don’t even know. When you’re banned from a show — and if you guys know me, I’m banned from most of them. You’re welcome, America and Indonesia. They don’t usually tell you you’re banned. They just can’t seem to find room for you,” Griffin continued in her video.

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Griffin clarified that while she does “like Jimmy Fallon,” and that he was “always super nice to me” when she appeared on Late Night during his stint as host from 2009-2014, she has a few problems with his time at the top of The Tonight Show.

“I do think it was a bad call for him to have convicted rapist Conor McGregor on,” she said. The controversial Irish mixed martial artist appeared on the June 16 episode of The Tonight Show, two years after an Irish court found him civilly liable for assaulting a woman at a Dublin hotel in 2018. “I think the Fallon folks made a mistake by having Conor McGregor on. I think it sends yet another message to women and marginalized folks everywhere that we’re not equal and you can do anything to us, and the perpetrators are still going to be out there being glorified.”

She continued: “It kind of reminds me of when Fallon had [Donald Trump] on and then he petted [his] hair, or as I call it, bird’s nest. I don’t know, that didn’t sit well with me. I didn’t like when Lorne Michaels had [Trump] host [Saturday Night Live]… I think it’s time we kind of make up our minds about who we’re going to cancel it and who we’re not. Take it from the most canceled celebrity in history — look it up. As the kids say, do better.”

“Fallon, what kind of message are we sending here?!” Griffin wrote in the caption of her post. “AND can we PLEASE save canceling people for the ones who actually deserve it?”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Fallon, NBC, and The Tonight Show for comment.

Griffin’s last appearance on the Tonight Show came in 2013, when Jay Leno was in his third year as host since he returned to the post in 2010, after previously hosting the show from 1992-2009.

The reality star, actress, and comedian hasn’t been exiled from late night altogether, however. She appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live last year, joining forces with another of the most prominent Trump critics from the world of entertainment.

Griffin was at the center of a controversy firestorm in 2017 after she posted a photo holding a replica of the president’s bloody severed head. Trump responded by saying Griffin “should be ashamed of herself,” while Griffin eventually remarked, “I don’t think I will have a career after this… [Trump] broke me. He broke me.”

The comedian has since come to terms with the photo, even making light of the impact it had on her career with her winkingly titled YouTube chat series, “Talk Your Head Off.”