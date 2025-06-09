Fiji preparing for high tempo battle

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

SportsWorld Fiji Under 20 head coach Tui Osbourne has highlighted discipline and accuracy as key focus areas ahead of their second pool match against Australia at the Junior World Championship tonight.

Osbourne said the team has spent the week reviewing their performance and preparing for the challenge posed by a strong Australian side known for its high tempo style of play.

Watching Australia, Osbourne noted their ability to maintain pace throughout the game, prompting Fiji to adjust its training intensity in response.

The Fiji coach added that improving discipline and execution, particularly in set piece situations, has been a major priority following their opening match.

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Osbourne also expects a physical encounter, describing the upcoming clash as a high collision game that the team has specifically prepared for during their build up to the tournament.

Fiji will take on Australia at 11.30pm tonight.