Levuka residents to benefit from new reservoir

[Photo: Fiji Government Facebook Page]

Around 2,800 residents, businesses, government institutions, and essential services in Levuka will now benefit from a more reliable and secure water supply.

This as the Totogo Reservoir is complete and will strengthen the town’s long-term water security and resilience.

The $2.39 million government-funded project, delivered by the Water Authority of Fiji, replaces the ageing reservoir that had reached the end of its operational life after more than four decades of service and sustained significant damage during Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project reflects the coalition government’s commitment to providing safe, reliable and sustainable drinking water while modernising critical infrastructure.

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The Totogo Reservoir is the first steel panel reservoir constructed by the Water Authority of Fiji since the Public Works Department era, marking an important step in delivering modern, climate-resilient water infrastructure across the country.