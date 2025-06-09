Naicovi residents sound alarm over foreshore development

Residents of Naicovi in Sigatoka are raising concerns over a foreshore development they claim has encroached on their traditional fishing grounds without prior approval.

Community members allege that this is the second time the same developer has returned, following an initial development in 2018.

They claim a house and seawall were constructed on their traditional fishing grounds at the time without consultation, and that similar activity has now resumed.

Ratu Mosese Volavola, a resident of the area, says the development has altered an area that was once an important fishing ground and nursery habitat for marine life.

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He says mangroves have been removed and rubbish from the development remains buried at the site.

“First of all, it will stop bringing the fish because all the mangroves and everything, they have taken it out, and the place where the fish used to come and feed. How would you feel if someone came and dumped rubbish in your house? You would feel bad. They put the rubbish in your house, just like our qoliqoli.”

Mataqali spokesperson Pauliasi Gavidi claims the Environment Department instructed the developer to clear the area last week, but says this has not happened.

“I did call, I had a follow-up with the Ministry of Environment and let them know. They didn’t clear up the rubbish; the only thing they did was put sand on top of that rubbish. So the rubbish is still down there.”

During a visit to the site, resident Faiyaz, who had corresponded with Permanent Secretary for Environment Sivendra Michael, presented the email correspondence sent to the Environment Department in 2018 raising concerns about the earlier development.

The correspondence seen by FBC News indicates the Ministry had acknowledged the complaints and confirmed the matter was under investigation.

Residents are now calling for authorities to determine whether the current development has the necessary approvals and to address their environmental concerns.

Questions have been sent to the Environment Ministry seeking clarification on the matter.