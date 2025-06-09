Fiji Cocoa industry reaches new export milestone

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Cacao Fiji Limited has successfully exported one metric ton of cocoa beans to the United States.

This achievement marks an important milestone for Fiji’s growing cocoa industry and highlights the significant potential of cocoa as a major agricultural export for the country.

Cacao Fiji Founder Arif Khan says with continued collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Government, and the private sector, the industry has the potential to scale rapidly from today’s volumes to 50 metric tons, then 100 metric tons, and ultimately 500 metric tons and beyond.

Khan says such growth can support the development of a thriving cocoa sector involving more than 10,000 cocoa farmers across Fiji, creating employment opportunities and improving incomes in rural and low-income communities.

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These areas include Rakiraki, Nalawa, Tailevu and central and southern regions where cocoa was once widely cultivated.

Khan adds that the expansion of cocoa production presents an important opportunity for diversification within the agricultural sector, particularly for sugar cane farmers seeking additional income streams.

He adds that with proper training, irrigation support and extension services, many growers already possess the farming discipline and expertise required to successfully integrate cocoa into their farming operations.

“We have proven over the years that Fiji can produce world-class fine cacao, demonstrated by the recognition and awards our cocoa has received internationally. We are confident that market demand exists for premium Fijian cocoa and that the opportunity for growth is substantial.”

Khan states that as global demand for premium and ethically sourced cocoa continues to rise, Fiji is well positioned to establish itself as a producer of high-quality Pacific cocoa, creating lasting economic and social benefits for future generations.