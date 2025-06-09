Solomon Islands PM pays courtesy visit to President

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The newly elected Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Matthew Wale, paid a courtesy visit to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu at State House.

During the meeting, President Lalabalavu said Fiji and the Solomon Islands share a longstanding relationship built on generations of migration, common traditions and strong family ties.

He said Fiji is proud to be home to descendants of Solomon Islanders, who continue to contribute to the country’s development while preserving their cultural heritage.

The President also highlighted the close cooperation between the two countries in areas including education, security and regional affairs, expressing confidence that the partnership would continue to strengthen.

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Prime Minister Wale thanked Fiji for its support during difficult periods in the Solomon Islands, describing Fiji as having played an “embracing role” in supporting both his country and the wider Pacific region.

He said Pacific nations must continue working together to ensure the region speaks with a strong voice on global issues while embracing Pacific values.

The visit marks Prime Minister Wale’s first official trip to Fiji since taking office and is expected to further strengthen relations between the two Melanesian nations.