Fiji U20 fall to Australia

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Australia proved too strong for SportsWorld Fiji Under-20, claiming a 53-17 victory in their second Pool D match at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Kutaisi, Georgia.

Fiji showed flashes of attacking brilliance and refused to back down in a fiercely contested encounter, but costly lapses in discipline and Australia’s clinical finishing saw the Junior Wallabies pull away.

Both teams finished with three yellow cards in a physical contest.

Despite the heavy defeat, the young Fijians continued to battle until the final whistle, displaying determination and resilience against one of the tournament favourites.

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Fiji will now regroup and shift their attention to their final pool match as they look to end their World Rugby Under-20 Championship campaign on a winning note.