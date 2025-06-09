Wife killer jailed for life

Madigibuli outside the Suva High Court this morning

Apisai Madigibuli, who murdered his wife in 2024, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years, 9 months and 3 weeks before he can be considered for a pardon by the Mercy Commission.

He appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere this morning.

Madigibuli was convicted of one count of murdering his 25-year-old pregnant wife, Kitiana Baravilala, at the Waimanu Apartments in Suva after being found guilty by the Suva High Court.

In delivering the sentence, Justice Tuiqereqere said Madigibuli continued to deny the charge despite being found guilty following the trial.

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Justice Tuiqereqere noted that the murder was committed in a domestic violence setting.

The judge said the sentencing tariff in this matter was high.

Justice Tuiqereqere also stated that Madigibuli showed no remorse for killing his pregnant wife.

The judge said Baravilala died from blood loss caused by multiple stab wounds.

Justice Tuiqereqere described Madigibuli’s actions as brutal and callous.

The judge also read the victim impact statement provided by Baravilala’s sister, who described the pain and emotional trauma the family has endured since losing their daughter and sister.

Justice Tuiqereqere also took into account the time Madigibuli had already served in remand, amounting to 2 years, 2 months and 1 week.

The court also noted that Madigibuli has a previous conviction for unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Madigibuli has 30 days to appeal his sentence.