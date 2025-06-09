Champs Malolo feeling the pressure

[File Photo]

Defending Skipper Cup champions Malolo Rugby are feeling the heat as they gear up for the new season, with expectations high and pressure mounting ahead of kick-off next month.

Assistant coach Joseva Domolailai says the champions are well aware of the target on their backs, as they prepare to defend the title they proudly lifted last year.

Malolo have kept a similar build-up to last season, sticking to a familiar training structure while making small adjustments based on lessons learned from their title-winning campaign.

“We are trying to get our players conditioned and their bodies trained well for the games next month. This Skipper Cup will not be easy for us. We are going in as defending champions, and the whole of Fiji will be watching, and that’s a lot of pressure. So the benchmark we set last year, we will try to maintain that this year.”

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Domolailai says the focus is on steady improvement, even as preparations continue to be shaped by available resources.

“Our training schedule is similar to last year. We want to improve and learn from our downfalls last year, and improve what needs to be improved. But our program is not stabilised — we are working as we go, and according to available funds. Sometimes there’s a full camp; otherwise, it’s a three-day-per-week camp before the players are dismissed and return the following week.”

Off the field, the champions have also been boosted by their partnership with Fiji Pine Trust, which sees players involved in line-cutting and pine-planting work to support their preparation.

Team manager Semi Cabenalotu says the collaboration has been a major financial lifeline for the union.

“On behalf of the Malolo Rugby Union, we would like to thank the Fiji Pine Trust for the partnership we currently have. It has really helped us elevate our preparation for the highly anticipated competition.”

The Skipper, Vanua, Marama and Ranadi Cups will be officially launched this Saturday at Albert Park in Suva, marking the countdown to another big season of Fijian rugby.

Round one of the competition will begin on the 1st of next month.