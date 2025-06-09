Lopez says breakups are opportunities for growth

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s love don’t cost a thing, but her heartbreak has been invaluable.

The actress-singer, who’s been married and divorced four times, opened about her notorious love life while revealing one of her most controversial takes — “Breakups are not a failure” — on the latest episode of SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.

Ending a relationship should instead feel like “a launchpad into your next best self,” reasoned Lopez, who separated from Ben Affleck in April 2024 after 21 months of marriage.

“I just feel like the biggest growth spurts I’ve had emotionally, mentally, psychologically have always come from a heartbreak,” she explained to Rahma, while riding the New York City subway (and using a MetroCard as a microphone).

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“And that’s not just in romantic relationships, that’s in work heartbreaks, all of it,” Lopez continued. “It’s the only time you dig. You’re like, ‘What the f— happened? How do I do this? Why do I keep doing this? Or why didn’t that happen? What could I have done better?’ You change yourself.”

By that reasoning, heartbreakers remain stagnant.

“Because if you go around your life and you’re like, you know, breaking hearts, let’s say, and you’re the one who’s like never feeling anything, you’re the loser,” Lopez said. “You’re never learning anything.”

The Office Romance star also shared another potentially hot take when it comes to breakups: Celebrate it.

“We should have a party,” she suggested. “People should say, ‘You broke up? Congratulations.’ Because one, you made a decision. Two, it was probably the best thing for everybody.”

Though Lopez was rumored to be attached to her Office Romance costar, Brett Goldstein, the singer and actress shut down those rumors during an appearance on Today: “Not dating.”

The next man who comes into her life may not necessarily look like a Hollywood hunk, she suggested.

“I don’t discriminate,” Lopez confessed to Rahma. “I like skinny guys. I like a little chunk around the middle. I like beards. I like clean shape. It doesn’t matter. I like the person inside.”