Police, Military partnership yielding results

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua is adamant the joint efforts of the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in tackling national security threats are already producing results.

Tikoduadua says the decision for the two agencies to work closely is already delivering the expected outcomes.

Tikoduadua highlighted the recent major drug seizures in Lautoka as evidence that the partnership is strengthening the fight against illicit drugs.

Narcotics remain a serious challenge but the Defense Minister stresses that the situation is not beyond control.

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“The containment of drugs and the management of it really is entirely up to our people. We have faith in our people. it is serious, I don’t think it is beyond repair. There are many challenges, but if we unite as a nation and as a people, I am sure we will be strong enough to get over it.”

Tikoduadua says both the military and police are continuing to improve their coordination and operational processes to ensure they respond effectively to evolving security threats.

“I think some of the latest discoveries in Lau is actually quite revealing. And I think us, as the commander had alluded to earlier, including the commissioner also, we continue to try and improve on our processes so that we can work effectively together.”

The joint taskforce has so far targeted remote cultivation sites and maritime routes, resulting in over 100 arrests, the eradication of tens of thousands of marijuana plants, and massive multi-tonne methamphetamine seizures.