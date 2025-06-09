Students seek social media safeguards

Secondary school students in the Central Division are calling for stronger safeguards on social media, warning that unchecked online activity is exposing young people to serious risks.

Appearing before the Constitutional Review Commission today, students highlighted concerns over cyberbullying, harmful content, and the spread of explicit material affecting children and teenagers.

They are urging policymakers to consider introducing a minimum age for social media access and strengthen online protection measures to create a safer digital environment for young people.

Students from Suva Sangam College Sereima Ciriyawa and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Pavana Singh, highlight that harmful content has become increasingly accessible, exposing young users to cyberbullying, exploitation, and other online dangers.

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“I strongly support legislation that would prevent children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms to protect young people from cyberbullying, online exploitation, and excessive screen time.”

Ciriyawa adds that limiting children’s access to social media by age would address the issue.

Jai Narayan, Deputy Head Girl, Hefrani Matavou, calls for increased parental supervision at home when young adults are online.

The Commission thanked the students for their contribution and urged others to raise their views and be part of this very important national process.