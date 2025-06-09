Trial date set for former DPM

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

The trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has been scheduled for later this month after the State informed the Suva High Court today that it is ready to proceed with the matter.

The case was called for a pre-trial conference where the prosecution confirmed that they are ready to proceed with the trial

Kamikamica faces one count of perjury and one count of providing false information while in office.

The case had previously been delayed as the defense pursued an application for a permanent stay of proceedings at the High Court.

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However, the Suva High Court had dismissed the stay application, allowing the prosecution to proceed.

With the State now ready to proceed, the matter has been set down for trial on July 20 in the Suva High Court.