Fourteen children killed in Pakistan when tutoring centre roof collapses

Source: Reuters

Fourteen children died after the roof of a tutoring centre ​collapsed in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore ‌on Tuesday, rescue officials said, as authorities opened the way for a possible negligence investigation.

Punjab’s emergency ​service said rescuers found children and ​a 30-year-old female teacher under rubble of ⁠the private after-school facility.

Punjab ​Information Minister Azma Bokhari said preliminary reports showed the tutoring centre was unregistered and operating inside a ​privately owned residential building under a dilapidated ​roof.

Such centres are common across Pakistan, where children attend ‌extra ⁠lessons outside regular school hours.

Article continues after advertisement

“If negligence, carelessness or any violation of the law is established, those responsible will face strict legal action,” ​Bokhari said ​in a ⁠statement.

Bokhari said Punjab authorities had also been directed to survey unsafe ​buildings ahead of the monsoon season ​and ⁠introduce stricter rules for unregistered tutoring centres and private educational facilities.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed ⁠grief ​over the deaths and ​called for effective safety measures to prevent such tragedies.