Construction begins on Fiji’s largest solar farm

Fiji's largest solar farm. [Photo: FILE]

Construction has officially begun on Fiji’s largest solar farm, with Fiji Airports describing the project as a major investment in cleaner energy and the aviation sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at Nadi International Airport, said the project goes beyond

renewable energy.

He described it as a major investment in the long-term sustainability of the asset.

“It is an investment in resilience. It is an investment in energy security. And it is an investment in the long-term sustainability of one of Fiji’s most important national assets. Most importantly, it is an investment in Fiji’s future.”

He says the 3.25-megawatt solar farm will reduce reliance on conventional power, lower operating costs, and cut emissions from airport operations.

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Gavoka says the development aligns with Fiji’s Vision 2050, reflecting the country’s commitment to building infrastructure that is resilient, efficient, and future-ready.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says the project is part of a wider plan to build a sustainable and resilient network while meeting growing passenger and

operational demands.

He says the investment will help ensure the Airport continues to operate efficiently and reliably for years to come.

“Once completed, this 3.25 megawatt solar farm will become the largest solar farm power system in Fiji and a significant step towards reducing the airport’s complete reliance on traditional energy sources”

The project reflects Fiji Airports’ commitment to building a more sustainable, resilient, and globally competitive nation.