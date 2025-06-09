Texas mayor calls for flash flood warning system

Source : Reuters

The mayor of a Texas city at the center of flash flooding that killed over 130 people earlier this month asked state lawmakers on Thursday to help get a warning system in place within a year.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring told a joint Senate-House committee that met in his town northwest of San Antonio that he wanted a flood warning system to be designed and installed by next summer.

“We need solutions in place that protect the public and save lives,” Herring said. “We will need your help to achieve this goal.”

Article continues after advertisement

The flooding was on the agenda of a special legislative session Texas Governor Greg Abbott called. The flooding sent a wall of water down the Guadalupe River in the state’s Hill Country early on July 4, washing away camps of children and Fourth of July weekend goers.

After an initial committee meeting on the issue last week in the state capital lawmakers traveled to the flood-hit area to hear from Herring, several other local leaders and local residents on Thursday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.