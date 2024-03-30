More From The FBC
World
Texas court blocks transgender parents probe
Reuters
March 30, 2024 3:34 pm
[Source: Reuters]
Council tackles $14 million rate arrears
Investment yields completion of two holiday homes
Sustainable tuna conservation imperative
Manufacturing company experiences growth
Christians celebrate resurrection Sunday
Lower entry point for vocational training
Flash flood warning remains
Cawaci community gain access to clean water
Youths applauded for environmental efforts at Drua matches
WAF announces progress in Savura Road pipe repair
Over 1000 join Holi Masti celebration
Pope soldiers through Easter Vigil after missing procession
Men's 7s eager to break winless streak
Wellington TIV creates upset
Fundora goes full round to down Tszyu
Collins wins first Masters 1000 title
We trained and delivered in this weather: Byrne
Salvage crews to lift first piece of collapsed Baltimore bridge
Tszyu looks to bag another title
Malolo downs Sabeto in Sangam Football
Schwalger appointed new Manu Samoa Coach
Collins wins Miami Title in farewell season
Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully
Ukraine says Russian attacks damage power facilities
Ravula loving the pressure
Ajer's late equaliser holds Man Utd to 1-1 draw
Uluisila team confident of winning the Sanatan tournament
Ryan pleased with Kolinisau’s appointment
Calls for upgraded government services amidst population increase
Ministry empowers women in Ba with cassava processing machine
Diaby, Konsa seal 2-0 win for Aston Villa over Wolves
Super Son secures comeback win for Spurs against Luton
Stuttering Chelsea held 2-2 at home by 10-man Burnley
Muniz's late bicycle kick earns Fulham 3-3 draw
Newcastle and Spurs grab late wins, Forest edge out of drop zone
Lolesio boosts Brumbies past Reds in one-point thriller
Roigard injury sours Hurricanes win over Highlanders
Dolphins overcome slow start to run down Titans
Sloan sizzles as Dragons put Sea Eagles to the sword
Another defeat for Silktails
Blues dominate Moana Pasifika in Auckland
Drua end Force’s unbeaten run
Trump appeals Georgia prosecutor ruling
Nadi dominates Ba
Drua down Force in rain drenched showdown
Triple jumper and footballer chases dream
Heavy rain warning remains in force
Tennessee reaches Elite Eight again
Suva-Lami corridor water supply woes
Fiji Airways Airbus undergoing repairs
Labasa officers complete workshop
Suva books semi-final spot
Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports his income increased in 2022
Heavy rain and flash flood warnings across Fiji
Threefold increase in teacher resignation
Holi event aims to attract large crowd
Bua Eagles to face RKS in quaterfinals
Ruthless Sinner motors past Medvedev into Miami final
Christians commemorate Easter
Man City's Stones and Walker ruled out of clash against Arsenal
Fuel prices increase
Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip
Momo, Bolaca in, Rasaku and Tamani out
WAF anticipates full water restoration
Flood warnings in force
50th for Lomani
More than just Volleyball for Mid-Central
PM highlights Easter's call for cooperation
Holi masti to embrace multiculturalism
Suva and Tailevu Marama and Skipper Cup postponed
McNicholl's double seals Crusaders first season win
Reynolds all class as Broncos dish up a derby dazzler
Rebels scrap home against Waratahs
Wighton double helps Rabbitohs open their 2024 account
Sharp focus for Drua
Fijians urged to exercise caution
Officers encouraged to rebuild trust this Easter
Game I Bowl series for Silktails
Prasad commends Dakshina India Andhra Sangam's contributions
Australia keen to make progress on Chinese export hurdles for beef, lobsters
Dimitrov dominates Miami, makes me feel like a teen: Alcaraz
UEFA to consider concerns over Euro 2024 squad size
Nabalarua appointed as FHL Chair
Great execution at Captains run: Byrne
US grants $60M for Baltimore bridge rebuild
PM encourages renewed commitment to service
Qaqagone secures Japan scholarship
Road accident claims life
Dimitrov stuns Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semi-finals
TotalEnergies contributions acknowledged
Barcelona ease into women's Champions League semis
Former PM extends Easter blessings
White House sets race data standards
Infrastructure neglect shows costly consequences
14 teams to battle at Easter Volleyball
Easter weekend calls for courage and faith
Panthers power on as Turuva triple roasts Roosters
LTA urges caution on during Easter holiday weekend
Chelsea's Chilwell misses training due to leg injury
Emergency meeting to tackle water woes
Exciting activities planned for children at Holi event
Zverev sees off in-form Marozsan to reach Miami semi-finals
Freighter pilot called for tugboat help before plowing into Baltimore bridge
We need to be sharp in defense: Byrne
DPP appeals against former PM and suspended COMPOL’s sentences
WAF briefs DPM Prasad on repair works
Bonus payout for TLTB staff
Holy Thursday reminder for redemption
Silktails make one change for Storm clash
Holi masti, a way of relaxation: Sidal
Michael Hooper set to face Fiji 7s in HK
Digicel assures safety as it prepares for the 5G rollout
More rain in the forecast
Medvedev, Sinner set for Miami semi-final showdown
WAF accelerates repair efforts amid break in rain
One month out, New Orleans Jazz Fest begins preparations for 2024 event
Rauluni hopes more fans will stay on
Illinois Supreme Court to hear actor Jussie Smollett appeal of conviction for staging racist attack
Seruvakula or Byrne
Former PM discharged, Qiliho fined
DPM Prasad visits CWM Hospital
Vanua Levu landowners express disappointment with TLTB
Fiji Hardwood implements conservation initiative
Suva tennis juniors receive $18K boost
FBC plans colorful celebration
Kabara Cricket hopes for top three finish
Spice Girl Mel B shares more in expanded memoir, aims to help abuse survivors
Divers recover two bodies from river after Baltimore bridge collapse
Ireland to intervene in South Africa genocide case against Israel
FICAC fires back at Sayed-Khaiyum's allegations
Richarlison battled depression after Brazil World Cup exit
Authorities warned of ship approach moments before Baltimore bridge collapse
Twitch's biggest gamer shares cancer diagnosis
FRA calls for change in attitude
Prosecutor seeks 2-1/2-year jail term for Spain's ex-soccer chief Rubiales over kiss
US guns pour into Port-au-Prince, fuelling surge in violence
We have to retain kick-offs: Kolinisau
Dr. Sivendra advocates for ethical practices in tuna fishing
Social Protection Office closed due to water issue
Fijiana always looking to improve: Fuli
More action needed: Lal
Suva schools to remain closed today
US officials board ship that hit Baltimore bridge
I’m a big Lomani fan: White
Aukerea further remanded while five bailed
Strategy to tackle financial strain in Nasinu
Rayalu sounds alarm on pollution crisis
Fiji Hardwood unveils strategic plan
Age won't determine when I retire, says Messi
Speaker urges global action on climate change
Bainimarama and Qiliho await sentencing
Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season
Vosarogo backs youth in Anti-Corruption
Baltimore rescuers lose hope for more survivors from bridge collapse
Dev Patel's debut film 'Monkey Man' a crash course in multitasking
No reduction in school holidays
Ravouvou relishes Fiji 7s call-up
Fiji warned of wet Easter
'Civil War' movie set in near-future US poses questions about politics and journalism
Farmer remanded in connection with alleged murder
Serevi set for return to Fijian Drua Women
Lomani set for 50th Super Rugby Pacific appearance
Woman facing fraud charges bailed
Fun activities planned for Holi event
Kumar remanded for breaching bail conditions
Vuniyayawa new chair of Muaira Rugby
Six workers presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge
Pension services to be offered at My FNPF Centre in Nadi
Bruce Springsteen to receive highest honour at Ivors songwriting awards
Alcaraz into Miami Open quarters with Sunshine Double still in sight
Rybakina survives Sakkari battle to reach Miami Open semis
Five offered immunity in $2b meth seizure case
Nasova relishes 7s opportunity
Savura residents affected by major landslip
Repairs on Savura pipeline slip to begin soon
Godzilla and Kong team up for their latest outing of destruction
Carpenters Fiji MD allowed to travel overseas
Fiji's SDG progress falls short
ONOC praised by IOC President
Drua GM Andrade steps down
Health facilities in Suva remain open
Fiji and Indonesia strengthen connections
Ebuto crossing closed due to infrastructural damage
FHL acquires shares in Port Denarau Marina
We need to maintain intensity: Byrne
Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain in friendly
Poland beat Wales 5-4 on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024
'Sonar has detected vehicles in the water'
Water supply crisis hits Suva
Improving Germany snatch 2-1 comeback win over Netherlands
France fight back to claim 3-2 home win over Chile
Labasa man charged for alleged murder
Ba and Tailevu Naitasiri dominate Fiji U20 Women squad
Ukraine qualify for Euro 2024
Suva schools to close; Triple N Zone deferred
Nausori collaborates on drainage solutions
Minister delivers as promised to sugarcane farmers
FHL Tower nears completion
High liquidity for Fiji: IMF